Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 1,934 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 32,734.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,024,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 46.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,699,000 after buying an additional 323,116 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Hubbell by 2,167.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 206,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,971,000 after buying an additional 197,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Hubbell by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 540,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,712,000 after buying an additional 133,155 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Down 0.1 %

HUBB opened at $388.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $429.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.