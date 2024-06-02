Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Teradyne worth $21,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $140.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.69. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $146.52.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,380 shares of company stock worth $1,214,863. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

