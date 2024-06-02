Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,896,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

