Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $21,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 484,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,972,000 after purchasing an additional 170,739 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,383,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS stock opened at $286.31 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.77 and a twelve month high of $327.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.34.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.11.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $14,681,232.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $14,681,232.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,316.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,937 shares of company stock worth $31,631,416. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

