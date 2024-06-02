Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344,416 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,933,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,104 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,080 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,226,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,940,000 after buying an additional 1,498,184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

