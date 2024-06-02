Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New $630,000 Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,491,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,050,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,591,000 after acquiring an additional 231,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,152,000 after acquiring an additional 218,042 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $241.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.55. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $244.75.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

