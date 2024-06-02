Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $103.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.87. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $80.99 and a 12 month high of $109.72.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.