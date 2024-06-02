Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned 0.12% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNA. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,344.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 459,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 427,976 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 473,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,689 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,641,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 454,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNA stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $268.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.15.

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

