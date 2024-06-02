3,241 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $205.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.13. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $209.70.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

