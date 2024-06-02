Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 3,264 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,816,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 118,201 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.95.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $199.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.94. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total value of $514,536.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,089.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,575 shares of company stock worth $12,673,846. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

