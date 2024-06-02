Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 164.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $58,000. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Eaton by 3.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. HSBC boosted their target price on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Eaton Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $332.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.00 and a 200 day moving average of $279.77. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $175.29 and a 1-year high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

