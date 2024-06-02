Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:NOCT opened at $48.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $163.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

