Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 970 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in United Rentals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $669.41 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.30 and a 12-month high of $732.37. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $681.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $600.79.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

