Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 25,564 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 320,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 24,093 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,904,000. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $720,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

