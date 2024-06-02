Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 1,296 Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Linde by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 42.2% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. TD Cowen upped their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Linde Trading Up 1.3 %

Linde stock opened at $435.52 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $350.60 and a one year high of $477.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $443.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $209.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.