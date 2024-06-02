27,203 Shares in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned 0.47% of Principal Active High Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 200.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 37,998 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 811,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $415,000. AJ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,989,000. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,710,000.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA YLD opened at $19.05 on Friday. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $20.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89.

About Principal Active High Yield ETF

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

Further Reading

