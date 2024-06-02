VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

PFXF opened at $17.64 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

