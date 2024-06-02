Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $97,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 71.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SCZ stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

