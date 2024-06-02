Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hologic

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.