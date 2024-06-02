Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 205,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 132,418 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 37,292 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,177,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,135.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000.

Shares of PFM stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $656.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.75. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

