Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,952 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSTA. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 917.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 424.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $48.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $48.89.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.