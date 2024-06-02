Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 353,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 21,790 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $43.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.