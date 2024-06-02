Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FUTY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 428,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after buying an additional 278,340 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 101,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 60,620 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,841 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,694,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.