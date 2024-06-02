Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ENB opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $38.37.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

