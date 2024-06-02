Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,776 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,963 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.38. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHP. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

