Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 11 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $2,423,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Booking by 581.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,827,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,876.96.

Booking Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,776.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,456.93 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,625.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,523.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

