Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,793 Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 46,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 48,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 742,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 40,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the period.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

