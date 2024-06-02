TD Asset Management Inc Buys 46,641 Shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,641 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ATS were worth $27,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ATS by 20.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,371,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 919,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ATS by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,852,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,582,000 after purchasing an additional 229,765 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in ATS by 19.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,326,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,190,000 after acquiring an additional 385,292 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ATS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,165,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in ATS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ATS in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ATS from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised ATS to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

ATS Stock Performance

Shares of ATS opened at $31.83 on Friday. ATS Co. has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $48.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.80.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATS had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $587.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

