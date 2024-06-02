TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 678,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,295 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 65,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 287,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 645,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,544,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 83,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.08 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

