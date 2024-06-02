TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 30,389 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 407,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $27,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,005,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,352,000 after acquiring an additional 604,901 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American International Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,384,000 after acquiring an additional 503,547 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in American International Group by 55.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,336,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,983,000 after acquiring an additional 476,104 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in American International Group by 75.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 870,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,773,000 after purchasing an additional 375,238 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Trading Up 0.7 %

AIG stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average is $71.88. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.49%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

