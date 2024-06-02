TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 41,800 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enovis were worth $27,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Enovis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Enovis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Enovis by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovis stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average is $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $66.14.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enovis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

