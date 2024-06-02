TD Asset Management Inc Sells 20,388 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,388 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $27,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $2,188,371.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $2,188,371.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,054,679 in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BPMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $105.56 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.78.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

