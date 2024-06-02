TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $26,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,226 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,880,000 after acquiring an additional 893,808 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15,539.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 644,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after acquiring an additional 639,903 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,024,000 after purchasing an additional 484,475 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $157.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.02.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

