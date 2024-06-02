TD Asset Management Inc Sells 42,915 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,915 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $27,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 153.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $144.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.77. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $164.99.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

