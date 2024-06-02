Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,066 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,154,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,466 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 970,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 472,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,021.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VEA stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

