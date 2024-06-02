TD Asset Management Inc Has $26.78 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,021 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Datadog worth $26,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $110.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.75. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $1,954,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,883.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $15,955,490.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at $36,455,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,476 shares of company stock valued at $86,608,694 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

