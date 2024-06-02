Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Chairman William E. Brown Sells 1,055 Shares

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) Chairman William E. Brown sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $39,446.45. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 410,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,333,639. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 0.1 %

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $900.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

