TD Asset Management Inc Has $23.48 Million Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 422.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,776 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PDD were worth $23,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its stake in PDD by 1,414.4% in the third quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,048,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637,418 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,977,000 after buying an additional 4,501,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,475,000 after buying an additional 4,334,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDD. Bank of America upped their price target on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

PDD Price Performance

PDD opened at $149.78 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $62.53 and a one year high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

