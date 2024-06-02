TD Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $23,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.50.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Moody’s stock opened at $396.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.02. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $417.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

