TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 131,085 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $22,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 48.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TEL opened at $149.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $152.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.66.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

