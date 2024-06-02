TD Asset Management Inc Has $22.06 Million Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $22,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Wolfe Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $74.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 104.37%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

