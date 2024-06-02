TD Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,282 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $23,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Target from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Target Price Performance
Target stock opened at $156.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.27.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.
Target Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
