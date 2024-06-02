TD Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,282 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $23,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Target from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $156.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.