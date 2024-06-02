TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.42% of Colliers International Group worth $24,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Tobam bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Colliers International Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $112.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $131.05.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIGI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.57.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

