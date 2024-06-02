Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 310.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 98,042 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.36% of Fabrinet worth $24,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $775,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 264,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,417,000 after purchasing an additional 56,342 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $10,936,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FN has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

FN stock opened at $239.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.62. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $108.54 and a 52 week high of $250.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.