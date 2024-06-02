Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 745.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,671 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.25% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $26,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $253.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.45. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.14 and a 1-year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.