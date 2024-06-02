TD Asset Management Inc Has $25.78 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,342 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of AMETEK worth $25,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 500,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,458,000 after purchasing an additional 39,416 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $169.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.06 and its 200-day moving average is $169.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.68%.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total value of $5,070,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,710,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,804 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.64.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

