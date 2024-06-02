TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 65,922 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,922 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.13% of W. R. Berkley worth $24,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:WRB opened at $81.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average of $78.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

