TD Asset Management Inc Sells 480,691 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 880,340 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 480,691 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $25,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $1,306,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 389,780 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 34,348 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $1,332,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 26.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the airline’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $26.84 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

