HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,933 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $24,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HubSpot Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:HUBS opened at $611.05 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $625.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $589.59.
Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot
In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,197,317.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,919,191. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.04.
About HubSpot
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
