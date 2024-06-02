TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 115,176 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 350.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,176 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.14% of Celanese worth $22,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Celanese by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 310,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 155,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 36,701 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Celanese in the third quarter worth $7,879,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Celanese by 39.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Celanese from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.78.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CE opened at $152.04 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $103.23 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

